Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby from a home in San Jose, California.

The man walked into the home around 1 p.m. Monday and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar.

The family does not recognize the suspect.

Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.

Police said officers and FBI agents are going door-to-door in the area in an effort to find witnesses or gather information about the crime.