Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision

Top Pentagon leaders are set to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee amid sharp criticism of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the failure to anticipate the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country.

Tuesday's hearing will be their first public testimony on Afghanistan since the U.S. completed its pullout on Aug. 30.

Republicans in Congress have intensified their attacks on President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan, saying it leaves the United States more vulnerable to terrorism.

They are demanding more details on the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American service members.

