Ohio state rep. wants to rename state park after former President Donald Trump

CORTLAND, Ohio — A state representative in Ohio is seeking to rename a state park after former President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, announced he will be introducing a bill that aims to rename Mosquito Lake State Park in Cortland, Ohio after the former president to “recognize the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye state.”

With more than 7,000 acres of surface area, Mosquito Lake is one of the largest lakes in Ohio and the surrounding parkland covers 2,483 acres of woodlands and marshes.

“This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he pushed for initiatives and policies that was very well-received with my constituency and the state," Loychik said in a statement. "I will soon be introducing this bill to recognize the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye state."

After Loychick sent out requests seeking co-sponsors for the bill, State Rep. Rich Brown, D-Columbus, took to Twitter to express his disdain at the idea, outlining several issues facing Ohio and condemning Loychik and those in support of the legislation for “spending their time flattering the Insurrectionist in Chief.”

Ohioans' are struggling with an addiction crisis, economic disruption, and a pandemic that the other guy said would disappear just like magic.



Instead of addressing these pressing issues, Ohio House Republicans are spending their time flattering the Insurrectionist in Chief. pic.twitter.com/cskXVGdKHv — State Rep Rich Brown (@reprichbrown) March 12, 2021

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story was originally published by Camryn Justice on WEWS in Cleveland.