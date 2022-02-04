Watch
Nonprofit uses Super Bowl parties as way to help homeless

Mike Groll/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. The Saints won 31-17. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Posted at 9:45 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 10:45:46-05

What started with a simple invitation to a few homeless people to watch the Super Bowl together in New York City has become quite a party.

And it just keeps growing.

Super Soul Party is a nonprofit started by filmmaker and social media influencer Meir Kay.

The group will have Super Bowl parties in 35 cities when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet on Feb. 13.

Parties will be held in sites from Washington to Los Angeles, Bozeman, Montana, to New Orleans.

Kay says he was inspired by a homeless man just wanting to talk to someone.

The Associated Press reported that the first party was held in 2017, with Kay inviting homeless people in the neighborhood.

With it being such a success, the following year, parties were held in Los Angeles and New York, according to the AP.

The parties are more than a place to get food and watch the game. People can also get haircuts, clothing, personal hygiene products. There are also mental health counselors on hand and getting help with housing and jobs, the news outlet reported.

