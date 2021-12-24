NHL delays return to play

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not resume its season on Dec. 27 as previously announced.

The league paused its season on Wednesday after numerous teams reported COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a statement Friday, the league said no games will take place prior to Dec. 28.

"Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday," the NHL said.

ESPN reports that the league is implementing stricter protocols in an effort to limit future outbreaks.

The protocols include daily testing and restrictions on where players can go when they are not with the team.