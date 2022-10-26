New nonprofit to offer free therapy for sexual violence survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sexual trauma survivors often face expensive bills for therapy and counseling. Now, a new nonprofit is working to break down that cost barrier.

Bethany Lawson, who is in a ban with her husband, says music has helped her heal from the past.

"As I got older, music was the one thing that I was able to use to disclose what had happened to me," Lawson said. "When it was too painful to talk about, I could still sing about it."

Eventually, she shared her story.

"And when I did that, it was the beginning of me coming forward and talking about the abuse I had suffered as a child as well," Lawson said.

Her songs paint a picture of her pain.

In addition to music, Lawson said therapy was also crucial to her healing.

"I think it’s just really important that survivors know that it’s not their fault, and the shame is on the perpetrator, not on you, and there are people out there that understand what you’re going through and want to help you," Lawson said.

That's why she's now an advocate with the new nonprofit, Help;Hear;Heal.

"I think the more we talk about it, the less shame surrounds it," Lawson said.

The nonprofit aims to provide free mental health help to sexual violence survivors.

"If you’re a family and you have a child who is sexually abused and you need to go through therapy as a family, there’s very little out there to help you," Lawson said. "And [it] can cost hundreds and thousands of dollars."

She hopes that free counseling, and her music, will help others.

This story was originally reported by Alexandra Koehn of newschannel5.com.