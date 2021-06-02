Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader.

The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before a midnight deadline and prevented the country from plunging into what would have been its fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

Netanyahu has been Prime Minister of Israel since 2009, after previously holding the role from 1996 to 1999.