Netanyahu ex-ally nominates himself to be Israel's next PM

A former right-wing ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recommended himself as the next prime minister, deepening Israel's political deadlock.

Naftali Bennett's Yamina party nominated him to form the next government in consultations with Israel's president on Monday.

Yamina had been in a position to serve as a kingmaker between the two major blocs of supporters and opponents of Netanyahu.

Instead, it declined to take sides.

Yamina has just seven seats in parliament, making it a long shot to be able to form a governing coalition.

Bennett is hoping he can become a consensus candidate who can bridge the deep divides between the rival factions.

