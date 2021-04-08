Neighbors surprise 'good-hearted' trash truck driver who spreads 'happiness and love'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A neighborhood in Virginia surprised their “good-hearted” garbage truck driver with a parade to thank him for going above and beyond.

Neighbors said Darrel McNeil, who has worked as a driver for Waste Management for more than 22 years, has built relationships with folks along his route and even gives out toy trucks to children.

WTVR Photojournalist Todd Haas Glen Allen neighborhood surprises Waste Management Driver Darrel McNeil.

So families in a neighborhood near Innsbrook held a parade to celebrate him when he came to pick up their trash Tuesday afternoon.

“He's just overly kind to everybody that he crosses paths with,” Sarah Quinn said. “So I think it’s important to take the time to say thank you.”

McNeil said he was stunned by the outpouring of love.

“When I came through, I blew. When I get around the corner, I smiled,” he said. “I was like, I wasn't expecting [this]… It was really shocking to me and I love it.”

McNeil said he wanted to be a “trash man” since he was a boy and that he "loves the job."

“I love the people,” he said. “I love giving them out toys to the kids. I love giving out dog biscuits, you know.”

Quinn said McNeil is filled with such “happiness and love” that has touched so many people.

“You didn't have to stop and treat my kids like that -- and I really appreciate it,” Quinn told McNeil. “I want them to be like you when they grow up. I want them to be good neighbors.”

McNeil, who previously received Waste Management’s Driver of the Year award, was touched by the thank you.

"They think about me more than a trash man. They think about me as a good person, a good-hearted person. That's good to see a community thinks about people like this," he said. “It warms my heart. It really did.”