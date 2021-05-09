NASA postpones Wallops rocket launch to Sunday

NASA announced that it's postponed its Saturday rocket launch at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to Sunday.

The reason behind the postponement was "due to upper-level winds not being within the required limits for a safe launch."

The mission will consist of the release of barium vapor, which is not harmful to the environment or public health, that will form two green-violet clouds that may be visible for about 30 seconds.

The agency said the spherical clouds, a mixture of green and violet, will appear immediately after the vapor release.

They'll appear for about 30 seconds and then take on a violet color after exposure to sunlight.