Mountain lion transported to zoo after wandering into California high school

Javier Acosta/AP
In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, is a mountain lion after it entered an empty high school classroom in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. A quick-thinking member of the custodial staff was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile cougar was spotted and was able to safely confine the mountain lion said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said. (Javier Acosta/San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 02, 2022
Authorities in California said a mountain lion was safely removed from a high school after wandering into the building.

On Wednesday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the animal walked into Pescadero High School. A janitor contained it in a classroom until California wildlife officials could safely remove it.

The department said that all students and staff were safe during the incident on social media.

Once on scene, wildlife officials found the male cub in a classroom, hiding under a teacher's desk.

Officials said just after 7 p.m., wildlife officials were able to remove the male cub by sedating it and then transporting it to the Oakland Zoo.

Zoo officials believe the animal is approximately 6-8 months old.

Once the animal was in their possession, the zoo's veterinarian examined the mountain lion and found he had a badly fractured tooth, which they extracted.

Zoo officials said the animal is too young to survive on his own in the wild, so once he is feeling better, they will place him at an accredited zoo.

