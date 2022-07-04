Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting

The 22-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting at a mall in Denmark has been remanded to a psychiatric facility for 24 days.

Police believe the shooter acted alone and selected his victims at random.

They all but ruled out that Sunday's attack was related to terrorism.

Authorities on Monday filed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder against the suspect.

Defense lawyer Luise Høj said she agreed to have her client undergo a mental exam, but did not comment on the charges.

Thomassen says the three victims included a man in his 40s and "two young people."