Monica Lewinsky tweets about Ken Starr's death

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky didn't stay out of the spotlight in the wake of the death of former lawyer Ken Starr.

Starr gained prominence while investigating the Whitewater scandal during the Clinton administration.

Starr's work is widely acknowledged as why former President Bill Clinton was impeached, and Lewinsky's White House affair with Clinton was exposed.

"As I’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about Ken Starr bring up complicated feelings … but of more importance is that I imagine it’s a painful loss for those who love him," Lewinsky tweeted on Tuesday.

As PBS reported, Starr was originally hired to look into an Arkansas real estate deal made by the Clintons, but the focus of his investigation shifted to the relationship between former President Clinton and Lewinsky.

Lewinsky recalled what she described as the horror of being interrogated for hours in 1998 by Starr's prosecutors.

Starr died at a hospital in Houston on Tuesday after complications from a surgery, Fox News reported, citing his former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier.

Starr served as the U.S. solicitor general under then-President George H.W. Bush. He was named the president of Baylor University in 2010 where he served in the role until 2016.

Starr returned to Washington to serve as a defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial.

He is survived by his wife and three children.