Met Gala: Stars dress up, hit the carpet

Blake Lively donned a grand Versace gown for the year's biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala.

And husband Ryan Reynolds wore a velvet tuxedo. The two are among co-hosts for the gala as it returned to it usual berth on the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval. And if it feels like one of those what, already moments, it is.

It's been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. About 400 guests from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, technology and beyond were invited.



Blake Lively said of her inspiration for her dress, “Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture."

Blake Lively channels the Gilded Age with a glamorous red carpet costume change — swapping her gown and gloves from pink and bronze to blue.



Entertainer Vanessa Hudgens said of her Victorian black sheer lace gown with a long train, “I’m practically naked,” she joked.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)



This story will continue to be updated.