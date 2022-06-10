Maryland shooting suspect under guard, hurt trooper released

Authorities say a man accused of fatally shooting workers at a western Maryland machine shop remains under police guard at a hospital.

The Washington County sheriff says three men were found dead at Columbia Machine and a fourth was critically injured. The victims ranged in age from 50 to 30 years old. The sheriff said all the victims and the suspect were employees at the machine shop. A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

A Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect has been treated and released, officials say.

Police say the 25-year Maryland State Police veteran was shot when the fleeing suspect fired at troopers who tracked him down.

At least one trooper returned fire, striking the suspect.

Police say charges are pending consultation with the state’s attorney’s office.