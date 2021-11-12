Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police say a man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when a small plane crashed in northern New Jersey.

Glen de Vries, of New York City, and Thomas Fischer, of Hopatcong, were aboard the plane that went down Thursday in a wooded area.

It isn't clear who was the pilot.

De Vries traveled Oct. 13 aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft and spent over 10 minutes in space.

"We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries," Blue Origin tweeted. "He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates."

Lauren Sanchez, the girlfriend of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, posted a tribute to de Vries on Instagram.

"Such a painful loss today. We got to know Glen de Vries, an incredible man, and his partner Leah last month. Leah’s love for Glen was visible every time we saw them together," Sanchez said. "When he took off for space she gripped my hand so tight it hurt. Thinking of that moment today with a broken heart. Our deepest sympathies go out to Leah and Glen’s family, we are so saddened by the tragic news."