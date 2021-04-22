Watch
Man sentenced to life in prison for attempted 2017 attack on New York subway station

Andres Kudacki/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, police stand guard inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal following an explosion near Times Square, in New York. Akayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi immigrant whose subway pipe bomb mostly misfired, was sentenced Thursday, April 22, 2021, to life in prison for the 2017 attack in New York City busiest station. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 12:50:51-04

NEW YORK — A judge has sentenced to life in prison a Bangladeshi immigrant who plotted to kill as many people as he could in New York City's busiest subway station.

Akayed Ullah was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court for the December 2017 attack.

Prosecutors had sought the life term for Ullah, saying the “premeditated and vicious” attack was committed on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Defense lawyers said Ullah deserved no more than 35 years in prison.

The attack in a pedestrian tunnel beneath Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal left Ullah seriously burned but spared pedestrians nearby from more serious injuries. A total of three other people were injured.

