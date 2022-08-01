Man mauled to death by dogs while walking in neighborhood

SELMA, Calif. — A pack of dogs killed a 59-year-old man who police said was out for a walk in his neighborhood in Selma, California.

According to the Selma Police Department, officers responded to report of a dog attack on Sunday. When they arrived, officers said they found an individual trying to separate the dogs from the victim.

The man was given first aid until emergency crews arrived and transported him to an area hospital, where he died.

The man who was trying to help the victim was also bitten, but his injuries are not serious, police said.

"Officers used bean bags and tasers to subdue the dogs and they were taken to a local animal shelter," Selma police said in a statement.

Police said the dogs escaped from a nearby yard and their owner is cooperating with investigators.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year and 800,000 require medical attention.