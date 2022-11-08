Man charged after throwing can at Ted Cruz during Astros victory parade

Sen. Ted Cruz tried to dodge a can thrown from the crowd during the Houston Astros World Series victory parade.

Cruz was on a float when a paradegoer threw the can at the senator on Monday.

Houston Police announced Tuesday that Joseph Arcidiacomo was arrested for the incident. He was charged with aggravated assault.

The senator was not injured.

Cruz commented on the incident on Twitter.

"As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action," Cruz said. "I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm," Cruz tweeted.

The Houston Astros won their second World Series on Saturday after beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, in game six.