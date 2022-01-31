Magnitude 4.5 earthquake recorded near Oklahoma-Kansas border

The U.S. Geological Survey on Monday reported that a 4.5 earthquake had struck near the border of Oklahoma and Kansas.

The quake occurred 4 miles northwest of Medford, Oklahoma. The quake could be felt in Wichita, Kanas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Tulsa, Oklahoma. All are located more than 80 miles from the epicenter.

It's unclear if the quake caused any damage in Oklahoma or Kansas.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The USGS says most structures in the region "are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist."

This story is breaking and will be updated.