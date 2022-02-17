Locked out MLB players to respond Thursday to clubs' plan

Negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout will resume Thursday.

The players’ association notified management it is ready to respond to the offer MLB made last Saturday, proposals that were received coolly by the union.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage enters its 78th day Thursday, one day after spring training workouts had been scheduled to start.

There is little chance exhibition games will start as scheduled Feb. 26, and the work stoppage soon will threaten opening day March 31.