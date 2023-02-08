LIVE UPDATES: President Biden delivers State of the Union before divided Congress

President Joe Biden is delivering his second State of the Union address. His previous State of the Union came one year ago when Democrats held both the House and Senate. This time, he is speaking before a House opposed to his agenda.

White House officials said the speech will focus on bipartisanship while touting the administration’s economic accomplishments.

The speech will be followed by a rebuttal by newly elected Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Republicans listening intently

Before heading into the House chambers, newly elected Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, told Scripps News he hopes Biden addresses the economic anxiety being felt by many Americans. Although the U.S. unemployment rate is at its lowest level in five decades, inflation and interest rates remain elevated. A CBS News poll released this week indicated nearly two out of three Americans believe the U.S. economy is bad.

Vance also said he would like to hear the president talk about plans to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

While the White House has stressed bipartisanship as a major theme in Tuesday’s address, Vance is concerned about Biden’s posture on negotiations over the debt ceiling. Republicans have wanted to negotiate to raise the U.S. debt ceiling in conjunction with spending cuts. Biden has wanted to keep those issues separate.

“One of the things I do worry about is the president’s posture right now is we’re not going to negotiate on the debt ceiling, we’re not going to negotiate on the budgetary picture in the United States,” Vance said. “That’s not the right thing to do. That is not what the American people want. We need the president to negotiate with Republicans.”

Inflation not coming down 'fast enough'

Biden detracted from his prepared remarks when addressing falling, but still high, inflation.

"Inflation has been a global problem because of the pandemic that disrupted supply chains and Putin’s war that disrupted energy and food supplies," Biden said. But we’re better positioned than any country on Earth. We have more to do, but here at home, inflation is coming down. Here at home, gas prices are down $1.50 from their peak. Food inflation is coming down, not fast enough, but coming down. Inflation has fallen every month for the last months."

The consumer price index is at 6.1%, down from a June 2022 high of 9.1%. The Federal Reserve said its goal is to get inflation down to 2% annually.

Capping insulin costs at $35 a month

After Congress passed legislation last year that capped insulin costs for Medicare recipients to $35 a month, Biden called on lawmakers to cap insulin costs for all Americans.

"There are millions of other Americans who are not on Medicare, including 200,000 young people with Type I diabetes who need insulin to save their lives," Biden said. "Let’s finish the job this time."

Biden added that he would veto any bill that would increase the cost of prescription drugs.

Reforming tax system

Biden said the U.S. tax system is unfair and that those making under $400,000 should not pay any more taxes. His comments come as some Republicans have proposed replacing the United States' current income tax system with a nationwide sales tax.

He has called on Congress to implement a minimum tax on billionaires of 15%. According to the Internal Revenue System, those in the top pay income brackets pay a 35% federal income tax.

"Let’s finish the job. Reward work, not just wealth. Pass my proposal for a billionaire minimum tax," Biden said.

This story will be updated throughout Biden’s address.