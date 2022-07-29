Lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of child sex abuse dropped

The woman who claimed Bob Dylan sexually abused her in 1965 when she was 12 years old has reportedly dropped her lawsuit.

The decision came after Dylan's legal team accused the woman of deleting evidence, according to NBC News.

Dylan's lawyer called the case a "lawyer-driven sham" in a statement obtained by the network.

"This case is over. It is outrageous that it was ever brought in the first place," attorney Orin Snyder said.

Immediately after the lawsuit was filed in August 2021, a spokesperson for Dylan denied any wrongdoing.

The statute of limitations had expired on any potential criminal case. However, the lawsuit was filed one day before the window closed in civil cases.

Dylan, who is 81 years old, is an influential musician with a worldwide following. He has sold more than 100 million records and won a Nobel prize in 2016.