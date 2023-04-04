Lawmakers react to Trump's felony indictment

The reaction was swift on Tuesday after the world learned that former President Donald Trump was being charged with 34 felony counts related to an alleged “catch and kill” scheme.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says Trump falsified New York business records to conceal "damaging information" and potential news stories from the public ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Republicans quickly defended Trump, who appeared before a New York judge for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik called the arrest of Trump "unprecedented and chilling," claiming Democrats are weaponizing the justice system.

"President Trump will defeat the latest witch-hunt, defeat Joe Biden, and will be sworn in as President of the United States of America in January 2025," Rep. Stefanik stated.

Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, also said the indictment was politically motivated.

"Equal justice under the law, unless you’re a Republican running for president," Rep. Jordan said.

Senator Mitt Romney, a known Republican critic of Trump, sided with the former president in this case.

“I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office," Sen. Romney stated. "Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda."

Moments before Trump turned himself in, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence in the justice system.

“I believe that Mr. Trump will have a fair trial that follows the facts and the law," the Democrat said.

The White House has not released an official statement about Trump's charges.

