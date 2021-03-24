Menu

Kamala Harris, Bill Clinton holding conversation on pandemic’s impact on women

Erin Schaff/AP
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., before a ceremony to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in state at National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Ginsburg died at the age of 87 on Sept. 18 and is the first women to lie in state at the Capitol. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 3:30 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 16:30:10-04

Vice President Kamala Harris will be sitting down for a one-on-one conversation with former President Bill Clinton on Friday to talk about the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on women.

The event is part of the 13th annual Clinton Global Initiative University meeting, which is being held virtually and bringing together about 600 students from around the world.

This year’s event is being held in partnership with Howard University, the vice president’s alma mater.

The conversation between Harris and Clinton is “on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world,” according to a statement from the Clinton Foundation.

During the conference, Clinton will also be speaking with Stacey Abrams about expanding participation in democracy.

Hillary Rodham Clinton and the couple’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are also partiipating in the conference hosting conversations on topics of social justice, climate change, and civic engagement.

Other speakers include Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, the President of Howard University.

The conference aims to connect students with global leaders and peers to help them develop “Commitments to Action,” the Clinton Foundation explains these as projects that address societal issues the students face on campus or in their local communities.

