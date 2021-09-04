Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion group's suits

items.[0].image.alt
LM Otero/AP
A security guard opens the door to the Whole Women's Health Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Supreme Court-Abortion
Posted at 10:13 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 23:13:41-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state judge has shielded, for now, Texas abortion clinics from lawsuits by an anti-abortion group under a new state abortion law.

The law, which took effect Wednesday, allows anyone anywhere to sue anyone connected to an abortion in which cardiac activity was detected in the embryo.

However, state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble issued a temporary restraining order Friday in Austin that shields clinics from whistleblower lawsuits by the nonprofit group Texas Right to Life, its legislative director and 100 unidentified individuals.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Planned Parenthood affiliates.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.