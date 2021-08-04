Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Judge blocks Texas troopers from stopping migrant transports

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2021 file photo, A Texas Department of Public Safety officer in Del Rio, Texas directs a group of migrants who crossed the border and turned themselves in. he Biden administration sued Texas on Friday, July 30, 2021 to prevent state troopers from stopping vehicles carrying migrants on grounds that they may spread COVID-19, warning that the practice would exacerbate problems amid high levels of crossings on the state's border with Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
TexasMigrants
Posted at 7:55 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 20:55:45-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Texas to not allow state troopers to stop vehicles carrying migrants on the grounds that they may spread COVID-19.

The temporary restraining order handed down Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone comes as worries and new cases are rising along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week had authorized Texas’ growing presence of state troopers along the border to “stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion” that it transports migrants.

The Biden administration accused Abbott of potentially worsening the spread of COVID-19.

It argued that impeding the transfer of migrants would prolong the detention of unaccompanied children in “increasingly crowded” facilities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.