John Cena sets Guinness World Record by granting most wishes through Make-A-Wish Foundation

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
FILE - Actor John Cena attends the the Road to "Fast & Furious 9" Concert at Maurice A. Ferré Park on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Sep 26, 2022
John Cena has set a Guinness World Record for an extraordinary reason.

The actor and WWE superstar now holds the world record for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation by fulfilling 650 wishes, Guinness World Record announced last week.

The foundation says it fulfills the wishes of children between the ages of 2-18 diagnosed with a critical illness.

According to Guinness, Cena is the most requested celebrity.

Guinness reported that no one else had granted more than 200 wishes in the 42-year history of the nonprofit.

