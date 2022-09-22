Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

James Webb Space Telescope reveals remarkable look at Neptune's rings

It's the first detailed look at the ice giant's ring system in over 30 years.
Space Telescope Neptune
AP
This composite image provided by NASA on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, shows three side-by-side images of Neptune. From left, a photo of Neptune taken by Voyager 2 in 1989, Hubble in 2021, and Webb in 2022. In visible light, Neptune appears blue due to small amounts of methane gas in its atmosphere. Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera instead observed Neptune at near-infrared wavelengths, where Neptune resembles a pearl with thin, concentric oval rings. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI via AP)
Space Telescope Neptune
Posted at 10:32 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 23:32:47-04

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has now revealed the first image of Neptune in decades that shows outer space's ice giant planet and its icy rings in remarkable detail.

It's the best image of the planet's icy rings in 32 years, according to the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA).

AURA's planetary scientist Heidi Hammel said, "It has been three decades since we last saw those faint, dusty bands, and this is the first time we've seen them in the infrared."

Astronomers did note that Neptune's characteristic blue color does appear to be missing from the JWST image.

The blue color is caused by methane gas in the planet's atmosphere, Space.com reported.

Astronomers said that, compared to other gas giants like Jupiter and Saturn, Neptune is much "richer in elements heavier than hydrogen and helium. This is readily apparent in Neptune’s signature blue appearance in Hubble Space Telescope images at visible wavelengths, caused by small amounts of gaseous methane."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.