Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery connected to February incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson Mahomes, younger brother to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday morning for aggravated sexual battery and a battery charge, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The 22-year-old social media influencer was arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in Overland Park, Kansas by sheriff's deputies.

Jail records show he was formally booked into a county jail less than an hour later on three felony charges of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery, a class B person misdemeanor, according to police records.

Court documents allege that on Feb. 25, 2023, Mahomes "unlawfully and feloniously" touched someone who did not give consent, identified by the initials "A.R.," with the "intent to arouse" or satisfy the sexual desires of himself or another. Documents claim that "A.R." was "overcome by force or fear."

Mahomes is also accused of knowingly making contact with another individual "in a rude, insulting, or angry manner."

Overland Park police officers responded to the scene at Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in south Overland Park at around 11:38 p.m. local time on Feb. 25.

An incident report shows that officers suspect the offender of using drugs or narcotics at the time of the incident and of using force through a fist or hand.

Mahomes had been held on a $100,000 bond, and later posted that on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.

He posted bond less than 12 hours after being booked, according to Scripps News Kansas City.

The bond condition in the case requires Mahomes to not publicly comment on the case, the facts involved, or on the victim or her business.

Electronic filings show that defense attorney Brandon Joseph Davies will represent Mahomes.

Mahomes appeared in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. while in custody. His next appearance is May 11 at 9 a.m.

