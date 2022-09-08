Watch Now
Irish nationalist group sends condolences after Queen Elizabeth II's death

The leader of the Northern Ireland Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein sent her sincere condolences to the royal family of Queen Elizabeth II after hearing of the British Queen's death at Balmoral in Scotland.

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill MLA said the Queen made significant contributions to advance peace and reconciliation between the two islands.

O'Neill said, "It’s with deep regret that I learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The British people will miss the leadership she gave as monarch. I would like to offer my sincere sympathies and condolences to her children, and wider family as they come to terms with their grief."

She wrote, "Personally, I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation."

“The British people will miss the leadership she gave throughout her 70 years as monarch," she said.

