Interest rates expected to get another hike as inflation eases

The Federal Reserve is expected to issue another interest rate hike on Wednesday as data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that inflation is starting to ease.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at its last four meetings by .75%. After starting off 2022 at virtually a 0% federal interest rate, the rate has increased to 3.75-4%. Today’s hike is expected to be .5%.

The Federal Reserve has said its goal is to get inflation back to 2% annually. As of new data released yesterday, inflation stands at 7.1%, which is down from a peak of 9.1% earlier this year.

But one factor that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said might keep inflation high is a tight market for available workers. Labor participation has recently declined as the Baby Boomer population reaches retirement age. Wages are up over 5% in the last year.

Powell said because employers are having to pay more to find workers and that labor is the largest expense for most companies, inflation might not reach 2% for some time. He cited that there are 1.7 available jobs for each person looking for work.

He said the data justifies more moderate rate increases.

“The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting given our progress and tightening policy,” Powell said two weeks ago. “The timing of that moderation is far less significant than the questions of how much further we will need to raise rates to control inflation.”

The effect of higher interest rates makes borrowing for big-ticket items, like homes and cars, more expensive.