Instagram launches 'Take a Break' tool

Instagram launched a tool that tells users to take a break from using the app.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Instagram's Adam Mosseri said the tool would launch in the U.S., United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

"I’m proud that our platform is a place where teens can spend time with the people they care about, explore their interests, and explore who they are," Mosseri said. "I want to make sure that it stays that way, which means above all keeping them safe on Instagram. We’ll continue doing research, consulting with experts, and testing new concepts to better serve teens.

The way the tool works is that it'll send a user an alert to take a break if they've been using the app for a certain amount of time.

Mosseri said the company will launch a tool in March that'll also parents to view how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits.