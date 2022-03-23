White House calls on Congress to act after Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The White House reacted to Idaho becoming the first state to enact a law modeled after a Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

"This development is devastating for women in Idaho, as it will further impede women’s access to health care, especially those on low incomes and living in rural communities," said Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Republican Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed into law the measure that allows people who would have been family members to sue a doctor who performs an abortion after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo.

It takes effect in 30 days.

Backers say it's Idaho's best opportunity to severely restrict abortions.

Opponents call it unconstitutional and note that six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant.

Several other Republican-controlled states, including Oklahoma and Tennessee, are working on similar laws that restrict abortion rights.

Psaki said the president believes federal action should be taken to protect a women's right to have an abortion.

"The President again calls on Congress to act and send a bill to his desk to shut down these radical steps," she said.