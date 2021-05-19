Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

House votes to create panel to probe Jan. 6 insurrection

items.[0].image.alt
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, speaks to the media next to Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after a meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Mitch McConnell, John Thune
Posted at 6:03 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 19:13:17-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a bill to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to the Senate as Republicans have increasingly lined up against the bipartisan investigation and aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump.

It passed the House 252-175, The Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy are both opposed, claiming it's partisan, even though they would evenly split the proposed commission between both parties.

Democrats say the commission is crucial to reckoning what happened that day, when a violent mob of Trump's supporters broke into the Capitol to try and overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.