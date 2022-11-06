Watch Now
Here are the winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot

Jae C. Hong/AP
Powerball playslips are seen at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Posted at 10:08 PM, Nov 05, 2022
The $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot numbers were drawn Saturday night.

The winning numbers are 69, 53, 45, 56, 28, and Powerball 20.

It has been three months since Powerball last produced a winner, which has caused the lottery’s jackpot to grow to $1.6 billion. Powerball has gone 39 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Saturday's jackpot marks the fifth time in U.S. history a multi-state lottery has offered a jackpot over $1 billion.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

