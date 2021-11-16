Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Heath Freeman, 'NCIS' and 'Bones' actor, dies

items.[0].image.alt
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)<br/><br/>
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)<br/><br/>
actor.jpg
Posted at 5:49 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 18:49:38-05

Actor Heath Freeman died at the age of 41, NBC News confirmed.

In a statement to Deadline, Freeman's manager said the loss is devastating.

"A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life," Joe S. Montifiore.

Freeman's TV and film credits include roles on "NCIS," "Bones."

According to IMDB, he got his first big break on "ER" in 2001.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.