Jeffrey Epstein's confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of sex trafficking, has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida to serve out a 20-year sentence.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the move, which was said to have been carried out on Friday, according to a source on Maxwell's defense team, ABC News reported.

60-yea-old Maxwell was convicted of conspiring with Epstein to recruit minors to abuse them.

Maxwell was assigned to Tallahassee FCI, described on their website as a "low security federal correctional institution with a detention center."

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges and was later indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019. It was later officially determined that he died by suicide while in prison some weeks later.