Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
biden.jpeg
Posted at 4:07 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 05:18:06-04

Two months ago, the leaders of the world’s seven major industrialized democracies met in summery sunshine on England’s southwest coast.

It was a happy occasion: the first in-person summit of the Group of Seven nations in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and the welcomed appearance of President Joe Biden and his “America is back” message.

On Tuesday, those same seven leaders will meet again in virtual format confronted by a resurgence in the pandemic, more dire news on climate change and — most immediately and perhaps importantly — Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.