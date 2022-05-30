Watch
Funerals for victims of Texas school shooting to begin on Tuesday

Jae C. Hong/AP
A woman visits a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Monday, May 30, 2022, to pay her respects to the victims killed in last week's school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 30, 2022
UVALDE, Texas — Funerals are scheduled to begin seven days after 21 people were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

19 of the victims were children.

Funeral masses will begin Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde. Funeral receptions will continue at the local adult activity center throughout June.

Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary will have funeral services for 17 of the 19 children until at least June 13.

Governor Greg Abbott said an anonymous person donated $175,000 to cover the cost of all funeral expenses.

