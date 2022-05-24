Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Former White House press secretary joining MSNBC in the fall

Jen Psaki
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on March 9, 2022. Psaki has officially landed at MSNBC, where she is expected to make appearances on the network’s cable and streaming programs as well as host a new original show. Psaki will also appear on NBC and during MSNBC’s primetime special election programming throughout the midterms and 2024 presidential election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Jen Psaki
Posted at 9:41 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 10:41:23-04

Jen Psaki, who served as the White House press secretary under President Joe Biden, will join MSNBC in the fall.

Psaki will serve as a political commentator during the midterm elections. She will also host an original program that's currently under development on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

Psaki left her job at the White House this month. She had served in the role since Biden was elected.

This will not be Psaki's first job with a major television network. She previously worked as a political commentator on CNN prior to Biden winning the 2020 election.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.