Federal judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

A federal judge has scheduled a Thursday hearing to possibly appoint a special master to oversee the review of the records taken from former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said in an order Saturday that it is her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case, which Trump's lawyers requested, the Associated Press reported.

Cannon, who was nominated by Trump in 2020, also directed the Justice Department to produce “a more detailed” list of items seized from Mar-a-Lago by Tuesday, Reuters and Politico reported.

The New York Times reported that Trump's lawyer's request for a special master came hours after the Justice Department released a redacted version of the court affidavit to obtain a search warrant for Trump's Florida estate on Friday.

The news outlets reported the documents were seized on Aug. 8 during an FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.