Federal judge blocks restrictive abortion law in Texas

A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend its restrictive abortion law, according to The Associated Press.

The order came from Judge Robert Pitman following a request from the Department of Justice.

The Texas law bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, which is at about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Abortion rights activists have said that many women don't know they are pregnant that early.

The law allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs or helps a woman get an abortion. If the lawsuit is successful, the private citizen is entitled to at least $10,000.

Wednesday's temporary restraining order is expected to be appealed.