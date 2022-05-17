FBI investigating Dallas' Koreatown shooting as hate crime

The FBI has opened a federal hate crime investigation into last week’s shooting at a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown area that injured three people.

The Dallas FBI field office is working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas and the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil rights division on the investigation. An FBI spokeswoman declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Three women were injured in the shooting last week at Hair World Salon. Dallas police say they have arrested a suspect in the case and plan to release more details at a press conference later Tuesday.