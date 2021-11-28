Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died of cancer.

Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by LVMH Louis Vuitton and the Off White label, the brand he founded.

A statement from Abloh’s family on the designer’s Instagram account said Abloh was diagnosed in 2019 with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey.

Several celebrities paid tribute to Abloh after learning of his death.

Pharrell Williams said, "My heart is broken."

My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine 🙏🏾,

Idris Elba tweeted that Abloh "will be missed from this world."

BTS called the designer a "creative genius."

Abloh was 41 years old.