Facebook's Oversight Board to announce decision about Trump's suspension 'in the coming weeks'

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs-up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 16, 2021
Facebook's Oversight Board released a statement on Friday, stating it needed more time to decide if they would reinstate former President Donald Trump's account.

The board said in a statement that it was going to give the public more time to give their opinion on the matter before they rendered a decision.

The board said that they were extending its public comment deadline after receiving more than 9,000 comments on the matter.

"The Board’s commitment to carefully reviewing all comments has extended the case timeline, in line with the Board’s bylaws," the board said in the statement. "We will share more information soon."

The board stated that they plan to announce a decision on Trump's indefinite suspension from both Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks.

