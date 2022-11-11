Watch Now
Elizabeth Holmes asks judge for no prison time in Theranos fraud case

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015 file photo, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco. Holmes will go on trial next summer to face criminal fraud charges for allegedly defrauding investors, doctors and the public as the head of the once-heralded blood-testing startup Theranos. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila ruled Friday, June 28, 2019 that the trial against Holmes and her former Chief Operating Officer Ramesh Balwani will start July 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 3:37 PM, Nov 11, 2022
Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked a judge not to give her prison time as she prepares to be sentenced after going on trial for defrauding investors, Reuters reported.

According to Forbes, her lawyers asked a judge to only give her a maximum of 18 months in prison if she must be incarcerated.

Holmes urged the judge that if she must be confined, that it be home confinement.

The Theranos founder was found guilty on three counts of wire fraud earlier this year, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit fraud related to her blood testing startup.

38-year-old Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18 as she faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the counts she was found guilty on.

Holmes was only 19-years-old when she founded Theranos. Inc.

