East Palestine residents to attend town hall with environmental activist Erin Brockovich

High-profile activist Erin Brockovich, most known for the movie named after her starring actress Julia Roberts about her fight against an energy corporation, will speak with residents in the village of East Palestine, Ohio on Friday during a town hall event.

Residents who want to attend were asked to register for the two hour event first, which is set for Friday at 6 p.m. local time at a local high school.

Brockovich is expected to attend the event with a prominent attorney to explain to residents their rights and options. Attorney Mikal Watts of Texas is expected to be at the event.

As the Associated Press reported, Brockovich's legal associates are among teams looking to represent affected residents in litigation after a train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed in a fiery crash spilling toxic chemicals onto the town.