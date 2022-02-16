Drivers in one county are getting out of traffic tickets, under two conditions

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. — Some drivers in Nevada are getting out of traffic tickets.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is giving people a break under certain circumstances.

The driver must be an organ donor and have a heart on their driver's license to prove it.

The amnesty only applies to minor traffic law violations.

The sheriff’s office said it trying to raise awareness for the need for organ donations.

“Anytime we get to have positive community interaction is great,” said Undersheriff Jeff Clark.

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.

In the state of Nevada, there are currently 600 people waiting for an organ.

This is the third time the sheriff’s office has granted this amnesty.

