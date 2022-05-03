DNA confirms coyote that attacked California 2-year-old is dead

Authorities in California say that the coyote that bit a 2-year-old girl on a beach in Southern California last week is one of the animals that were shot and killed following the attack.

California wildlife officials told the Associated Press that samples taken from the child's wounds and DNA from one of the coyotes shot by Huntington Police officers were the same.

According to the Associated Press, a 2-year-old was bitten in the head and face after wandering "a mere few feet" from her mother to play in the sand near the Huntington Beach Pier last Thursday.

Officials said that's when a coyote came out of the dark, hit, and knocked over the girl.

For 12 seconds, the coyote attacked the child before her cry alerted adults, and the animal ran off, officials said.

The child's wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

Officials said the family did not antagonize the animal.

Police Lt. Shawn Randell told the AP officers responded and shot two coyotes found in the coastal area south of Los Angeles.

Wildlife officials say coyotes tend to be shy and avoid humans, adding that there are only about 10 to 12 attacks per year happening in the state.